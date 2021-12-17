ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says Sylvie A. Ginenthal was located.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further information on Ginenthal’s safety or wellbeing. Officials say no further information will be released at the request of Ginenthal’s family.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sylvie left her residence on Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca on Dec. 16 at approximately 9:30 AM to take a walk to the City of Ithaca or Buttermilk Falls area.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.