ANDES, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at approximately 6:58 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report that an 85-year-old woman with dementia left her residence on foot several hours prior and could not be located.

Authorities searched the area near Wolf Hollow Road in the town of Andes. The woman was located deceased about a mile from her residence by a K9 with the Delhi Village Police.

No foul play is suspected.