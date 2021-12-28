OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millerton man was arrested by Owego Police after a hit and run investigation on State Route 17.

According to Owego Police, Scott A. Mertz was arrested for Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle by an Unlicensed Driver, and Speeding 106 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone.

Owego Police say Mertz’s arrest came following a hit and run investigation on St. Rt. 17 eastbound.

Mertz was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Additionally, Owego Police say Mertz was investigated by New York State Police in Chemung County for a Hit and Run accident and by New York State Police in Owego for another Hit and Run Accident, Speeding and Fleeing Law Enforcement Officers.

Mertz was issued numerous Traffic Citations by New York State Police in connection to those investigations.