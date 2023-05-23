(WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Police Department added three police vehicles to its fleet after BOCES students refurbished and repainted them.

Students in BOCES’ Auto Body classes have spent the last few months cleaning up three military vehicles that were reclaimed by the Owego PD.

Owego Police acquired the Humvees for free since they are excess government property.

The vehicles were originally painted green and brown camo, but the Owego PD wanted the colors to match Owego, which is why they brought them to the auto body students.

One student, Madison Elston says that they started by washing out each vehicle, then sanded them down, removed any wax and grease, and painted them blue.

Elston says, “It’s definitely a life goal of mine to help somebody. Being able to work on a vehicle that was for the police to help people, was definitely an honor and a goal of mine.”

Members of the Owego Police Department stopped by BOCES this morning to deliver certificates of appreciation, and to drive the vehicles back to Owego.

Lieutenant Parker says that the vehicles will be used during floods to get around the village and conduct rescues.