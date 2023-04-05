TODAY:

High-level clouds are overhead this morning. It is a dry and quiet start to the day. By the late morning and into the early afternoon, a line of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moves in from west to east. We then get a break in the activity before another round moves in tonight. Temperatures will be well above average today and winds will be gusty out of the south.

TONIGHT:

A cold front enters from the west early overnight and bring our next round of active weather. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms enter from the west early overnight and continue to move east throughout the overnight.

TOMORROW:

Our cold front stalls to the east on Thursday resulting in a focal point for lingering showers and an isolated rumbles of thunder.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Friday, an area of high pressure is in control and we turn mostly sunny. Dry and quiet weather takes us into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Some broken cloud cover starts next week but we do stay dry.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

