BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Fifteen students, eight from the United States and seven from Mexico, are collaborating to foster a better understanding of their respective cultures.

The students and their teachers are the recipients of the 100 Thousand Strong in the Americas grant.

The students have been working together virtually since the pandemic, but just in the past few months, the American students traveled to Mexico, and now the Mexican students are getting a tour of Binghamton.

After a trolley tour of downtown Binghamton, the students stopped into SUNY Broome’s Culinary and Events Center for a real, authentic, American Thanksgiving meal.

Valentino Minardi is one of the transfer students and says that he has loved the trip so far, especially how they prepared the turkey.

Transfer student from the Universidad de Celaya, Mexico, Valentino Osorio Minardi says, “My expectations were I think lower. So, this is really really amazing. I am really enjoying being here and I want to be here for a long time.”

While digging in to their Thanksgiving plates, the students went around and said what they were thankful for.

Many of them talked about the collaboration with SUNY Broome and all the new friendships that have come out of it.

This Thursday, the students are hosting an open gallery of storytelling and heritage at the SUNY Broome Library from 4 to 7pm.