BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – People entering Binghamton General Hospital must now go through a metal detector.

Frequent visitors tell NewsChannel 34 that the scanning device was recently installed at the main entrance off Mitchell Avenue on Binghamton’s Southside.

Security personnel are also manning the entrance.

NewsChannel 34 has sent an email to UHS seeking additional information about the enhanced security and is awaiting a response.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.