GREAT BEND, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow is our nation’s Independence Day, and the busiest day of the year for selling fireworks.

Mess’s Fireworks in Great Bend, Pennsylvania has been preparing all year for the 4th of July rush.

A manager at Mess’s, Andrew Merrell says that they start placing orders for next July in the coming weeks.

Merrell says that today is the busiest day of the entire year.

He says a majority of the customers are New York residents who buy in PA because it is illegal in New York.

The top seller this year has been the brand new 7-inch mortar shell that Merrell says is sold out.

Mess’s tests every new product itself before putting it on the shelves for customers.

Manager at Mess’s Fireworks, Andrew Merrell says, “Constantly in contact with China, back and forth. They’ll start sending us new items for next year within the next couple months. And we just go through our numbers and try to make it so we have as much stuff as possible for everybody to buy.”

Merrell says that Mess’s Fireworks is open until midnight both today and tomorrow.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham made an announcement last week reminding city residents that personal fireworks are illegal.

He urges residents to view professional firework displays, including tonight’s show following the Rumble Ponies game at Mirabito stadium.