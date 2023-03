BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On April 3rd, 2009, 13 lives were lost at the American Civic Association in Binghamton.

Each year, the ACA honors the victims and their families for the profound impact they had on our community.

There will be a gathering this Monday, the 14th anniversary, at the ACA’s memorial site on Clinton Street.

It will be followed by a memorial service at the American Civic Association building located at 131 Front Street.

NewsChannel 34 will have more on the day of the event.