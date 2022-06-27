BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Legendary local stereo equipment manufacturer McIntosh Group has been sold to a Texas-based private equity firm.

Highlander Partners of Dallas announced on its website earlier this month that it has acquired McIntosh Group, owner of McIntosh Labs.



Founded in Binghamton in 1949, McIntosh has an international reputation for high-end amplifiers, speakers, turntables and other audio products.



The company had recently been expanding its production capacity on Chambers Street while hiring additional engineers.



McIntosh Group also includes Sonus Faber, a luxury designer and manufacturer of premium speakers based in Vicenza, Italy.



NewsChannel 34 left messages at both McIntosh and Highlander Partners seeking additional information.