WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delhi resident is one of 20 people across the country selected for a prestigious management award from McDonald’s.

Tia Robinson is a recipient of the Operations Excellence award from McDonald’s.

The award is given to a select few who uphold the company’s standards, act as a leader, and put their people above all else.

Robinson says she originally started working at the fast-food chain 36 years ago as a senior in high school just for some quick cash.

Now, she oversees six locations in Oneida, Delhi, Walton, Hancock and Windsor.

Robinson says she’s always been a people person, and after working there for ten years, she decided to go back to school and get her masters in educational psychology and teaching.

Robinson says, “Everyone’s like why didn’t you go on to school to be a teacher? I teach every day; instead of elementary kids I teach fourteen year olds to my oldest employee is eighty-eighty, and its a new adventure every day. So, I like that. I think in a classroom atmosphere, I’d be bored.”

Robinson says that her crews are a family. Her crews call her Mama Tia because of her kind heart, and willingness to help in and out of work. Such as helping to write a college application or car loans.

The award came with a check, flowers, and a plaque to commemorate her leadership.