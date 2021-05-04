May 4 weather forecast: Warmest day for awhile

(Tuesday, May 4, 2021) Today will be the warmest day we’ll have for a while. The threat of rain continues, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A nearby warm front is forecast to lift north of the Southern Tier towards Syracuse and the NYS Thruway Tuesday afternoon.

This puts the Binghamton area on the warm side of the front.

Many of us should have no problem reaching 70 or higher, especially with enough sunshine.

Enjoy the rain-free time in this warmth because it’ll be the last time we feel this warmth for a while.

Tuesday night an area of low pressure will approach us from the west.

Chances for rain will really go up after sunset.

Rain showers could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are likely as well with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Wednesday stays pretty rainy, but the temperatures will slip from near 60 early in the morning to the 50s and even 40s by the late afternoon as a cold front passes by.

Thursday looks to be our only real dry day.

Too bad it’ll be pretty chilly and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Our weather will stay cool and become unsettled again Friday and into the weekend with a system coming up the coast.

This will keep the threat of rain nearby through the weekend, including Mother’s Day.

Tuesday: Clouds with some breaks of sun. Late-day showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong or severe. Warm and feeling a touch humid. High mid 70s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain and possible thunderstorms. Low mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s, but turning cooler in the 50s in the afternoon. Wind: SW shifting to the NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. High low 50s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Chance of showers. High near 60.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Still cool. High mid 50s.