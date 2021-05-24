May 24 weather forecast; Sunny with low humidity

(Monday, May 24, 2021) Enjoy the comfortably warm weather Monday before things wam back up and the humidity returns mid-week.

High pressure will keep the Southern Tier very pleasant Monday. We’re sunny, mid 70s, and very low humidity. A top 10 day!

Tuesday the high will slide to our east.

That will bring the warmer air from the south back to the Binghamton area along with the humidity.

Temperatures should rise back to around 80 and dew points in the 60s.

With a warm front nearby, we are not ruling out some spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

There’s a better chance of rain and possible strong or severe thunderstorms Wednesday as a cold front swings by.

There will be plenty of heat and humidity for that cold front to work with too.

Behind that front our weather turns cooler and refreshing again Thursday.

The start of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend looks cool and wet.

We’ll have to watch for another area of low pressure to slowly move east out of Ohio and across Pennsylvania to give us cool and rainy weather Friday into Saturday.

The good news is that we should dry things out as the day goes on Saturday to give us warmer and drier weather the rest of the long weekend.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Not quite as warm, but still really nice. High low 70s. Wind: Light and Variable.

Monday Night: Some extra clouds, not as cool. Low mid 50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Chance of scattered afternoon storms. High around 80. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and refreshing. High low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High low 60s.

Saturday: Chance of showers, especially in the morning with some breaks of sun and drier weather later in the day. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.