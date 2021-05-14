May 14 weather forecast: Sun and warmer temperatures put us back at the Mid-May average

(Friday, May 14, 2021) A sun-filled sky will help warm the temperatures back to average for mid-May. Besides some spotty showers at times we’ll stay mainly dry too through the weekend.

High pressure will keep our weather pretty nice for the next several days! Friday and through the weekend our temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s with very little rain in the forecast.

Because of some cooler air aloft and the abundance of sunshine, we cannot rule out the slight risk of an isolated shower this weekend.

This is mainly the case for the higher elevations. However, there will be plenty of dry-time this weekend to enjoy.

There won’t be much of a chance of rain next week either!

Don’t count on Mother Nature to give you rain to help water your garden.

Chances of rain are spotty at best to start next week.

We’ve turned the corner! Expect more consistent mild temperatures and dry weather for the next week or more.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High mid 60s.

Friday Night: Clear and quiet. Low around 40. Wind: Near Calm.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of a spotty afternoon shower or storm. High around 70.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High around 70.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight risk of spotty afternoon showers. High low 70s.

Tuesday: Some morning fog. A mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 70s.