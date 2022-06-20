BINGHAMTON, NY – New York Mets star starting pitcher, Max Scherzer, will make a rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow night, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Scherzer is working his way back from an oblique injury that has sidelined him since May 18th.

Mets catcher, James McCann, has also been assigned to rehab with Binghamton tomorrow night. He will start behind the plate and catch Scherzer, said Puma.

The Rumble Ponies will host the Reading Fightin Phils at Mirabito Stadium Tuesday; first pitch is set for 6:35.