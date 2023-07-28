VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new, trendy, women’s fashion boutique with stores in Elmira, Cortland, and Oneonta has officially made its way to Vestal.

Maurices opened over the weekend at the Shoppes of Vestal and offers over 5,500 square feet of women’s clothing.

The store promotes its inclusiveness, saying that it carries sizes ranging from zero to 24.

The 1A store lead, Corry Smith says that Maurices offers above average quality clothing for less than average prices.

Specifically, Smith says that Maurices is a denim destination.

Corry Smith says, “I know a lot of people don’t want to spend a fortune on jeans, we have the jeans here for you. They’re not super expensive, you’ll come in, you’ll get a good pair for decent quality as well for a good price. Everyone needs that one pair of jeans. Whether its just to go out and do your errands or whether its to go have a fun night on the town, we have it here at Maurices.”

Smith says that the customer service sets the franchise apart.

He says that whenever you come in, there will be a stylist in the store ready to assist you.

Maurices is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays from 11 to 6. It’s located at 2317 Vestal Parkway East.