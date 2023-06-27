BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) The Democrats already have their candidate for Broome County District Attorney and it’s a name local voters, especially in Binghamton, should be very familiar with.

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan plans to officially announce his campaign at an event Wednesday afternoon. NewsChannel 34 first reported his candidacy back in February.



At the time, he said he planned to run on a criminal justice reform agenda, but that he would wait until officially launching his campaign to unveil his full platform.



Ryan says that the Broome County D-A’s Office has had an antiquated approach to criminal justice that has failed to make the community safer while having dire consequences for families and community trust.



Ryan served as Binghamton Mayor from 2006 through 2013. Prior to that, he was a criminal defense attorney with the Broome County Public Defender’s Office.



Ryan also ran an unsuccessful campaign for Broome County Sheriff in 2018 on the Working Families line, although he did not mount a vigorous campaign.



His official announcement takes place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Atomic Tom’s on State Street.