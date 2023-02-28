BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan is running for Broome County District Attorney.

Ryan tells NewsChannel 34 that he has printed up nominating petitions and plans to start circulating them.

He says he plans to run on a criminal justice reform agenda, but is holding off on releasing his full platform until after he makes an official announcement.

Ryan will be seeking the Democrat and Working Families party lines.

Ryan served as Binghamton Mayor from 2006 through 2013.

Prior to that, he was a criminal defense attorney with the Broome County Public Defender’s Office.

Ryan also ran an unsuccessful campaign for Broome County Sheriff in 2018 on the Working Families line, although he did not mount a vigorous campaign.

Ryan was also in the news recently when he was one of 15 people arrested outside of the Johnson City Wegmans during a protest over the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Ryan objected to the arrest saying he was not an active participant in the protest but rather there as a legal observer.

The Democrat joins 2 Republicans who have already announced their candidacies: current D-A Mike Korchak and criminal defense attorney Paul Battisti.