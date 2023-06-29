BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan officially launched his campaign for Broome County District Attorney Wednesday evening.

The Democrat was joined by close to 100 supporters at Atomic Tom’s Cafe in Binghamton to make the announcement.



Ryan, who served as mayor from 2006 through 2013, plans to run on a criminal justice reform agenda.



He says his focus will be on preventing crime through violence interrupter programs, addiction and mental health treatment options and more pre-trial services for defendants.



Ryan says the D-A’s office has for too long acted as though its only purpose is to send as many people to jail as possible.

Ryan says, “This prosecutorial model does not and cannot serve our communities in a way that makes them safer. In fact, it has and will continue to lead to the destruction of communities, so many families and so many individual lives.”



Ryan says he wants to fundamentally change the culture of the D-A’s office.



The former mayor says he held off on making his formal announcement until after Tuesday’s Republican primary. He will face the GOP winner Paul Battisti.



Neither Ryan nor Battisti have any prosecutorial experience. Both have spent the bulk of their legal careers doing criminal defense.