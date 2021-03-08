March 8 weather forecast: Seasonable temperatures

(Monday, March 8th, 2021) We begin the week with more of a seasonable day and more sun but wait till you feel what’s in store later this week!

High pressure will provide us sunshine Monday but during the afternoon, clouds will be returning.

Highs will be well into the 30s to near 40 which is where the temperature should be for the 8th day of March.

A clipper will keep us mostly cloudy tonight with a spotty rain/snow shower possible.

Clouds will kick off the day Tuesday before more sun develops come the afternoon as high pressure builds back in. Highs should make the low to mid 40s Tuesday.

High pressure drifts east of us come Wednesday into Thursday setting us up for a southwest breeze that will lead to the warmest temperatures we’ve felt in 2021.

Highs should get well into the 50s Wednesday and possibly hit 60 Thursday!

A few rain showers will be possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will come through Friday morning.

Temperatures will cool out of the 50s and into the 40s as Friday progresses. Showers will taper Friday.

Monday: Sun to clouds. Highs near 40. Wind: W 2-6 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty rain/snow shower possible. Low in the low 30s. Wind: S-W 4-8 mph.



Tuesday: Some sun develops for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s.Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild with some sun and highs well into the 50s.

Thursday: Still breezy and mild! A few showers possible developing during the afternoon. Highs near 60!

Friday: Some rain showers tapering off in the afternoon and turning cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cool with some sun and highs close to 40.

Sunday: Brisk and chilly with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s.