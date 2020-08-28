Many showed for the March on Washington for Racial Justice

Thousands braved the heat and a pandemic in Washington D.C. for a March on Washington for racial justice.

NewsChannel 34’s Kellie Meyer hears from those attending on why it was so important to be there in person.

“We’re here for the movement”, says Julian Arrington.

Arrington and Shaunteera Hamby from Birmingham Alabama drove over 10 hours to march against police brutality and racial injustice.

Hamby says after what happened in Wisconsin this week when an unarmed Black man was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer, the demonstration has an even greater purpose.

“It lets you know that it’s not over it’s just beginning”, says Hamby.

Arrington and Hamby were joined by thousands of others —fed up with inequality.

A feeling shared in this same spot 57 years ago.

“Last time I was here I was only 11 years old”, says Shelia Mebane.

Mebane was here in 1963 for the very first March on Washington when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I have a dream speech.”

Now she is joining her family from Georgia for their first time.

“I think we have to continue to march consistently”, says Mebane.

“People here tell me it’s not just about recreating history, it’s about making history for generations to come”, says Kellie Meyer.

“Everyone needs to know that it’s important for us to vote”, says Denene Green.

Green came from Atlanta to highlight the life of longtime Georgia Congressman John Lewis who spent his life fighting for racial equality.

“To be able to be here on his behalf. We stand on his shoulders, continue to fight for good trouble”, says Green.

Green and her family say they’re not going to stop marching until there’s change.

“There’s so many things in America that we can do better. It will take just one step at a time but we at least have to take that first step”, says Green.