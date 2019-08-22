Man’s life saved at Tioga Downs Casino

NICHOLS -An Endicott man says he hit the jackpot in an unexpected way recently at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

Gary Crandall credits a Good Samaritan at the casino, a Tioga Downs employee, EMT’s and Guthrie’s new Cardiac and Vascular Center with saving his life.

Crandall suffered a potentially lethal arrhythmia while sitting at the black jack.

A bystander began CPR while a casino worker ran to get an AED.

Together, they revived Crandall in time for the ambulance to arrive.

During transport, EMT’s were able to transmit chest scans to the Guthrie Robert Packer Emergency Room so that the doctors were ready for him when he arrived.

“Well the hospital must be aware there is a need for this or else they wouldn’t provide it. So, I’m just thankful that they know enough to have a cardiac rehab unit that can revive people like myself. I’ll never ever say I can not thank them enough,” says Crandall.

Doctors implanted 3 stents and a pacemaker and Crandall is now recovering well.