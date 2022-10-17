TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A car pedestrian accident in the Town of Maine Friday evening took the life of a longtime local doctor.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 78 year-old John Meehan was struck and killed at about 9:22 p.m. while leaving Frank’s Italian Restaurant and crossing Route 26.

Meehan was a Doctor of Ophthalmology offering medical and surgical eyecare at UHS.

According to the Sheriff’s, Meehan walked directly into the path of a 2017 Nissan being driven by 77 year-old Bernard Allen.

When first responders arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on Meehan who suffered a major head injury.

He was taken to Wilson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that witnesses reported that Allen was not traveling at an excessive speed nor did he appear to be under the influence.

The posted speed limit is 35 and the road is unlit with no crosswalk.

No traffic tickets or charges have been filed at this time.