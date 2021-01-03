Man in 90s rescued after falling into storm drain

Caution tape is shown near a sign with the names of victims of police violence, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. It is unknown who put the tape in place. A pre-dawn shooting near the area left one person dead and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The area has been occupied by protesters after Seattle Police pulled back from several blocks of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department’s East Precinct building. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A man in his 90s when rescued Saturday after falling about 10 feet down a storm drain on Long Island, New York, firefighters said.

Fire officials say it appears a storm drain grate gave way when the man stepped on it in Central Islip. He was found by a neighbor who was taking a walk and heard him moaning for help, authorities said. Someone called 911 at about 1:15 p.m.

It took first responders about 45 minutes to get the man out, said Central Islip Fire Chief Christopher Portelli.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Neighbor Charlie Marshall told reporters on scene that he was taking a walk when he found the man. He said the man’s car was parked next to a trash bin with its engine running and driver’s door open.