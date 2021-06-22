Man dies after being shot by property caretaker after unlawfully entering his property

NICHOLS, NY – No charges have been filed after a property caretaker in Nichols shot and killed an intruder last Saturday.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Cody Wagner of Rome, Pennsylvania unlawfully entered the home along Waite Road.

That’s when the caretaker confronted him with a shotgun and attempted to escort Wagner off the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wagner then retrieved a revolver from his vehicle and pointed it at the caretaker.

Police say the caretaker fired one shot and struck Wagner in the abdomen.

Deputies, New York State Troopers, and EMS arrived and attempted to resuscitate Wagner, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing but no charges are being filed at this time against the caretaker, who has not been publicly identified.