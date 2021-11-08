Man dead after hit by two cars in Broome County

UNION, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles in Broome County.

Around 10:38 p.m. on November 6, State Police responded to a fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident in the Town of Union.

The accident happened on George F. Highway near Exit 69. Police said that Wesley Conklin, 38, entered the road and was struck by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said there will no criminal charges filed at this time.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, UVES, Johnson City Fire and the Broome County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.