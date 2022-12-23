CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York man has been arrested in Corning and charged with over 400 child sex abuse charges in a case that stems back ten years, according to police.

New York State Police out of Painted Post arrested Lauren Brooks, 50, on December 22 for the case reported in June. According to police, the alleged abuse involved one victim and happened from 2012 to 2016. Brooks used to live in Corning during the alleged abuse and now lives in West Edmeston, N.Y.

Brooks faces a total of 415 charges. Specifically, he was charged with the following:

2nd-degree Rape (90 counts)

3rd-degree Rape (28 counts)

2nd-degree Criminal Sex Act (225 counts)

3rd-degree Criminal Sex Act (70 counts)

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child (1 count)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (1 count)

Brooks was arrested after an indictment from the Steuben County Grand Jury and taken to the Steuben County Jail on $10,000 bail/$20,000 bond.

Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks is encouraged to contact police at 607-962-3282.