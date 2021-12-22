JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City Police arrested an Endicott man who allegedly threatened and fled from officers responding to a trespassing complaint.

On Tuesday, JC Police went at a home on Endicott Avenue in the village for a report of a man trespassing and having mental health issues.

Police say 40-year-old Travis Cornell was holed up in an upstairs bathroom, refusing to come out.

Cornell allegedly jumped from a second floor window, threatened officers with a knife and then led police on a foot chase of several blocks.

Police say they ultimately had to use pepper balls to incapacitate and apprehend him.

Cornell is reported to have had self-inflicted wounds from prior to the police arrival as well as an injury to his leg from jumping out the window.

He’s charged with menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.