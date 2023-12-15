SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stopped by a Syracuse Police vehicle in downtown Syracuse Friday morning, Dec. 15, after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman near the Rescue Mission.

Syracuse Police responded to the shooting around 9:37 a.m. on Dickerson Street where the male shooter allegedly shot the woman and then ran into the intersection of Clinton Street and W. Onondaga Street where a Syracuse Police Detective stopped and apprehended the suspect.

According to Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile, the SPD detective was there with an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy working overtime for the Rescue Mission on a detail in an unmarked vehicle and witnessed the shooting.

After the shooting, the detective pursued the suspect with his vehicle, crashed into a tree and then apprehended the suspect.

Chief Cecile says that the woman is in critical condition at Upstate Hospital and the man is in custody and was sent to a local hospital for evaluation as well.

Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matt Malinowski, Police Chief Joe Cecile and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh came to the scene later to announce more details.

“I came on scene earlier when I first heard about it… obviously an awful situation but I’m really grateful for SPD, they were on scene quickly, apprehended the suspect, so great work by SPD,” said Mayor Walsh.

Several blocks surrounding Dickerson Street, Clinton Street and W. Onondaga Street will be closed for the time being as the scene is processed. Police recommend using alternative routes.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.