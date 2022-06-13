JOHNSON CITY, NY – The warm weather has brought many to the golf course today but not just to score a hole in one.

Make-A-Wish Central New York hosted their 24th Annual ‘Nelcorp Make-A-Wish Open’ fundraiser to help fulfill the hopes of those suffering with life threatening diseases.

According to Diane Kuppermann, the President and CEO of the Central New York chapter, today’s event will help raise over forty-thousand dollars to grant the 27 wishes of the Wish Kids here in Binghamton.

Because coronavirus slowed the organization’s ability to raise funds for their mission, Kuppermann says this year’s tournament is especially important.

“We have been so grateful that throughout the pandemic, our supporters are still there for us; they’ve wanted to make a difference. They know that while COVID stopped the world it did not stop kids from getting sick. They understand the impact wishes have on their lives.”

To help raise funds, the event offered a raffle, a silent auction, a hole-in-one contest, and an 18 hole tournament. The food at the luncheon was provided by Lupos.

With over 190 wishes still waiting to be granted, Kuppermann says she and her team welcome anyone to help turn the goals of Make-A-Wish into reality by calling them at 315-475-WISH.