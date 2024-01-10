ONEONTA, NY. (WIVT/WBGH) – A senior living facility in Oneonta is undergoing a rebirth under new ownership.

Hampshire House on County Road 48 is now managed by Willow Ridge Senior Living. It offers 41 units of assisted living and independent living.

Originally considered high-end when it opened in 1991, Hampshire House had fallen on hard times and saw its occupancy drop to just 17 residents prior to the sale.

Since then, Willow Ridge has repaired the heating system, fixed the roof, painted the interior and upgraded the kitchen.

It’s in the process of replacing the flooring and plans to upgrade the facade, develop new signage and convert the old indoor pool area into an auditorium.

Community Relations Director Rose Chase says more importantly there’s been a change in culture with an emphasis on empathy and creative ways to promote socialization.

“Willow Ridge tries hard to ensure that we are giving those enriched activities. I think that’s one of the biggest things that has us stand out. Instead of children’s games, we’ll get out a game of canasta or we’ll get out a chess board or play pool. So, that’s one of the biggest things. And also including a lot of love for the building. The building needs a lot of love, it still needs a lot more, but we’ve put a lot into it,” said Chase.

Rose says other activities include trivia, sensory games, a movie each night and even a visit from an Elvis impersonator. Plus, the Hampshire House bus takes residents to Gilbert Lake State Park, the opera, Walmart and more.

The facility also has a veterans wing with photos of its veteran residents plus an ice cream parlor, beauty salon, and evaluation room where local physicians periodically visit.

For more information, visit willowridgeseniorliving.com.