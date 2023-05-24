BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County officials say that power is out in portions of Downtown Binghamton.

Officials report there is no power in the County Building, State Office Building, and the Broome County Public Library. The State and County Buildings are temporarily closed to the public until power is restored.

There is power at Binghamton City Hall.

NYSEG reports that 535 customers are currently without power.

NYSEG says that a squirrel caused the outage in a transformer that is near Berger’s Ski Shop on Lewis Street. Crews are working on it now and power is expected to be resorted before noon.

