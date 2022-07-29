LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 40 vehicles were involved in three separate crashes on I-81S in Lebanon County Thursday night.

The highway was shut down for roughly eight hours with the crashes between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Officials say a bus carrying 30 people rear-ended an Enterprise truck in one of the accidents. The bus company, which is out of Ephrata, sent a second bus to assist those on the scene.





There were four to five tractor-trailers involved, including a FedEx truck. Viewer video appears to show an Amazon truck also involved and jackknifed tractor-trailers.

PennDOT diverted traffic on 81 south at exit 90 to 443 and then back on at Grantville. Officials also diverted 78 west at exit 8 to 22 and then back on to 81 at Grantville.

According to PennDOT, as of 9:50 p.m., hazmat teams were on-site to pump away fuel spills from tractor trailers.

Significant rubbernecking in the northbound lane also caused delays while the scene was being cleared.