BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local police have made one of the largest fentanyl busts in several years.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force raided 41 Doubleday Street on Tuesday.



Police allegedly found a large amount of the deadly synthetic opioid along with methamphetamine, suboxone strips, 5 long guns and 2 handguns.



S-I-U arrested 47 year-old James Roberts on drug and weapons charges. 43 year-old Danielle Ashdown is also facing weapons charges.



Thursday, S-I-U pulled over a vehicle with stolen plates in downtown Binghamton and allegedly found, hydrocodone, ecstasy and a pair of handguns, one reported to have been stolen from Owego.

Police arrested 44 year-old Rondell Wright, 34 year-old Calvin Chambers, 24 year-old John Carter and 38 year-old Shauna Massey.

Mayor Jared Kraham says, “We have a dedicated, efficient and highly-effective Special Investigations Unit whose sole purpose is to make our neighborhoods safer and to take things like fentanyl off the streets, meth off the streets, dangerous firearms and illegal firearms and accessories off the streets.”



Thursday, S-I-U also raided 1 Lawton Avenue on the city’s Westside and allegedly found meth, fentanyl and drug selling materials.



Police arrested 39 year-old Robert Titus on drug charges.