BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There were several drug and weapons busts in Binghamton over the weekend, resulting in the seizure of multiple handguns and ounces of illegal narcotics.

On Thursday, the Metro SWAT Team raided 10 Holland Street and allegedly found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, over six-ounces of methamphetamine, and over 1.5 ounces of both cocaine and fentanyl.

Joshua Milton and Stephanie Nelson were both arrested.

Then, on Friday, the Special Investigations Unit Task Force searched 118 Liberty Street in Binghamton and say they located another 1.5 ounces of cocaine, fentanyl and over $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

John Reed and Danielle Mensah were both arrested.

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “This cross departmental task force that time and again has proven that Broome County, the City of Binghamton is not a place where people should be dealing drugs and a place where if you’re choosing to engage in violent behavior, you will be caught and prosecuted.”

And this morning, the Metro SWAT Team searched 14 Isbell Street, Apartment 5-16 and located a loaded 10-millimeter Glock handgun, and loaded 9-millimeter handgun, and soft body armor.

The 10 millimeter was allegedly equipped with a modification to make it a fully automatic firearm.

As a result, Tasheem Scott and a juvenile 17-year-old female were arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department.