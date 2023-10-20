JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A reported complaint of a suspicious person led to a substantial drug bust in Johnson City on Wednesday.

The Johnson City Police Department announced the arrest of 27-year-old Florian Gjiza of Johnson City after discovering a large quantity of narcotics and several weapons inside of his vehicle.

On October 18, police responded to a location on Gannett Drive after a caller reported seeing a male passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived on the scene, they located Gjiza unconscious in his car.

While officers were speaking with Gjiza, they noticed a glassine envelope that contained suspected narcotics inside of his vehicle. Subsequent to the officer’s observations, a search of his car was executed.

During the search, police recovered a large quantity of cocaine, compressed fentanyl pills, metal knuckles, a machete, a drug scale, packaging, and a large sum of cash.

Gjiza was arrested and charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; a Class B Felony, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Violent Felony. He was also charged with Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Misdemeanor.

Gjiza was processed and taken to central arraignment before being remanded to the Broome County Jail.