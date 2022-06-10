ENDICOTT, NY – The Maine-Endwell Spartans took on the Averill Park Warriors in Friday’s class A state semi-final.

The Spartans fell to the Warriors 7-0.

The Warriors jumped out ahead in the bottom of the second, scoring their first run on a wild pitch before extending their lead in the third inning.

Averill Hill were led by dominant pitching from Ethan Nardacci who took a no-hitter into the fourth inning.

With the win, Averill Hill moves onto the class A state final tomorrow at 1 p.m. which will be played at Mirabito Stadium.

The loss ends Maine-Endwell’s season after winning the section 4 championship and advancing through the state regionals.