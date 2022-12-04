SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Spartans won a thrilling 26-25 victory over Pleasantville in the Class B state championship game.

This marks the second year in a row that the Spartans have won the championship game over the Panthers.

In addition to being back-to-back state champions, Maine-Endwell also completed the perfect, undefeated season with the victory.

Anthony Policare and Austyn Nyschot connected for 2 big touchdown passes including a 37-yard throw that turned out to be the game winning score early in the 4th quarter.

Watch the highlights above!