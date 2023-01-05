(WIVT/WBGH) – For the first time since before the pandemic, members of the New York State Assembly were able to gather at the Capitol, in person, to take their oath, and begin the new legislative session.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo officially started her tenth term in office yesterday.

Lupardo says that there are close to 25 new members in the Assembly, which she says grants her greater seniority, but also gives her more responsibility.

For this new session, Lupardo says she is focusing her efforts on workforce development and housing opportunities in the Southern Tier, as well as working with Governor Hochul on climate change, criminal justice reform, and economic development.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says, “We have worked very hard to reposition ourselves for the new economy, but what comes with that is now a challenge for the workforce and for housing. So, we need to train people for these new jobs, but also, we need housing across the demographic spectrum. So, we need affordable housing, we need low-income housing, but we also need those middle-level management housing.”

She says the worst-case scenario is that our region continues to attract new business opportunities, but we are not prepared, and do not have the housing to accommodate them.

On another note, Lupardo says she opposed the recent pay raise for lawmakers enacted in a special session at the end of last year. However, she was out of town on a planned vacation and wasn’t in Albany to vote against it.