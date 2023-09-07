BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The LUMA Projection Arts Festival is this weekend, and the most ambitious display yet will be taking place in a tunnel on Wall Street.

The exhibit is called Beyond and is being created by the group Playmodes from Spain.

Playmodes says that attendees will travel without moving, in a collision between darkness and light, life and death.

The long tunnel creates an effect of endless depth.

Beyond is meant to transform your perception of space and time through lighting and sound techniques.

One of the artists from Playmodes, Eloi Maduell says that each presentation is 5 minutes long, and the best way to explain it, is by seeing it yourself.

Artist with Playmodes, Eloi Maduell says, “Basically it’s a conversation with the two ends of the tunnel. We have a lot of light here, we have a lot of darkness there. It’s about communication between these two ends, and how light is transporting these messages from one side to the other.”

Beyond is a ticketed event. Showtimes are available tomorrow and Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m.

LUMA says that 30 of the slots have already sold out. Tickets are $5 and roughly 60 to 70 people will be in the tunnel for each experience.

You can purchase tickets and find out more at LUMAFestival.com