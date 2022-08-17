BINGHAMTON, NY – With LUMA less than a month away, organizers are once again looking to the public to help fund the mostly free event.

The projection arts festival launched its latest Kickstarter campaign on August 8th and has so far raised over $16,000.



For the 6th year in a row, it has been selected as an official “Project We Love” by Kickstarter.



Most LUMA projects are free to attend so the festival relies on government grants, corporate sponsorships and this annual Kickstarter to pay its international artists and for its expensive projectors and sound systems.



Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says LUMA bumped its goal up to $35,000 this year, which would amount to about $1 per person who typically attends.

Bernard says, “Just like all businesses, just like government, we have been hit by things like inflation, supply chain has been slowed down because of COVID. Some of our sponsors, who continue to sponsor, have had to take the foot a little bit off the gas because business has been a little bit slow for them. So we’re turning to our audience to say, ‘Can you pitch in a little bit more?'”



The following gifts are available at different pledge levels: stickers, a T-shirt, a hoodie and a backpack.



The Kickstarter campaign runs through September 5th.



LUMA is scheduled for September 9th and 10th in downtown Binghamton.