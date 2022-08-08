BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – LUMA Arts Festival asks their audience to donate amidst economic challenges and related reduced support from a few major donors.

LUMA Arts Inc. uses projection mapping and 3D animation to turn urban landscaping into art.

The festival allows attendees to wander from building to building to view the one of a kind art pieces in a towering outdoor art gallery.

This years festival’s core features 7 artists, including 4 making their LUMA debut.

In order to maintain the quality of the festival and pay of artists, LUMA is asking for donations.

To donate or learn more about LUMA, visit kickstarter.com.