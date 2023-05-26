OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Even at 1 p.m. on the Friday before Memorial Day, the newest establishment in downtown Owego was filled for its grand opening.

Lucky Hare Brewing Company cut the ribbon on its newest tap room at 17 Lake Street in Owego.

Lucky Hare began operations in 2014, and their first taproom opened in Hector, New York in 2016.

The storefront was formerly Farmhouse Brewery, and owner co-owner of Lucky hare, Richard Thiel says that since the space was already outfitted for a brewery, it made the move-in process seamless.

He says they produce a wide variety of drinks at their production facility in Watkins Glen.

Thiel says, “We just focus on traditional styles, we don’t specialize in any one thing. So, you can get a stout, an IPA, sour beer, traditional pilsners or lagers. Try to focus on the wide spectrum as opposed to anything specific.”

Thiel says that he heard about the space in November, and it was a quick turnaround.

Lucky Hare offers a limited food menu and will be open 7 days a week.

It is celebrating its grand opening with live music all day today, ending around 9 p.m. this evening.