JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Lourdes has launched its newest care center dedicated to helping seniors and BU students.

The Lourdes Senior Care facility opened in Johnson City this afternoon with a brief reception and blessing ceremony.

The senior care program is a partnership with Binghamton University’s elder services to create a realistic, educational environment under the guidance of clinical staff.

The goal of the center is to act as a hub for comprehensive care, including primary provider, nursing, social work, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

The Medical Director at the facility, Jerome Mikloucich says that both the doctors and the students will be learning, while providing the highest quality care to our seniors.

Mikloucich says, “I think there can be a play between the patient and the student. I think both are going to learn on this particular. So, I think there’s going to be education on both sides. I think you’re going to have our patients leaving here, who’ve learned from our students, and you’re going to have our students who are going to leave here learning from our patients.”

BU students will assist with patient evaluation and the coordination of certain services.

The clinic will provide a variety of geriatric services with a special attention to dementia, Alzheimer’s and cognitive function.

Lourdes Senior Care is located at 27 Jennison Ave in JC.