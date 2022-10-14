BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.

Father Gerald Buckley, who served as the department’s Fire Chaplain for almost 25 years, died on Wednesday at the age of 93.



Father Buckley grew up in Binghamton and was ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood in 1957.



He subsequently served in a variety of parishes across the Syracuse Diocese finishing at Saint Andrew’s in Binghamton before retiring in 1999.



During his retirement, he was active in a wide variety of volunteer, civic and church activities.



Former Binghamton Mayor Rich Bucci says Buckley was a constant source of support and comfort to the firefighters and their families and often accompanied trucks to fire scenes.



Funeral services will be held at his home parish of Saint Paul’s on Chenango Street.



He will lie in state Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at which time Bishop Douglas Lucia will lead a vigil service.



A funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. will be celebrated by Bishop Emeritus Robert Cunningham.