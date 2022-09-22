OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Great news for Lockheed Martin in Owego, as it receives a major contract with the Royal Australian Navy.

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin with a contract to produce 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Australian Navy.

The project will add a third squadron to the RAN’s fleet.

Sikorsky, which is a Lockheed Martin company, creates the skeleton of the helicopter, and then Lockheed installs all of the necessary avionic technology.

Lockheed plans to deliver all 12 helicopters between 2025 and 2026.

Senator Chuck Schumer says the 503 million dollar contract is a major victory for Lockheed’s world-class workers.

Lockheed plans to have a formal announcement regarding the contract tomorrow at their facilities in Owego