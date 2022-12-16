SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Since snowfall began yesterday, New York State troopers in Troop “C” have responded to 110 weather-related incidents.
Troop “C” consists of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.
Of the incidents, 31 included troopers assisting motorists, 59 included crashes with damage to property only, and 2 included crashes that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.
Incidents broken down by county:
Broome County
- Assist motorist or disabled vehicle (no damage to property): 22
- Crashes with damage to property only: 23
- Crash with non-life-threatening-injuries: 2
Otsego and Delaware Counties
- Assist motorist or disabled vehicle (no damage to property): 13
- Crashes with damage to property only: 25
- Crash with a non-life-threatening-injuries: 0
Cortland, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties
- Assist motorist or disabled vehicle: 17
- Crashes with damage to property only: 16
- Crashes with non-life-threatening injuries: 0