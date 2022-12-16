SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Since snowfall began yesterday, New York State troopers in Troop “C” have responded to 110 weather-related incidents.

Troop “C” consists of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Counties.

Of the incidents, 31 included troopers assisting motorists, 59 included crashes with damage to property only, and 2 included crashes that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

Incidents broken down by county:

Broome County

Assist motorist or disabled vehicle (no damage to property): 22

Crashes with damage to property only: 23

Crash with non-life-threatening-injuries: 2

Otsego and Delaware Counties

Assist motorist or disabled vehicle (no damage to property): 13

Crashes with damage to property only: 25

Crash with a non-life-threatening-injuries: 0

Cortland, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties