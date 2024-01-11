BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The largest crowd ever for a Binghamton University women’s basketball game filled the Events Center on campus today for Beyond the Classroom Youth Day.

About 2,500 Kindergarten through 8th grade students from six local school districts attended the inaugural event meant to highlight the importance of working hard in the classroom and on the court.

The game featured kid-friendly music, interactive video board pieces and a dance off between the kids.

Assistant Athletic Director Liz Flynn says the Bearcats can serve as good role models.

“It’s so exciting. We’re so happy that it’s this loud in here and they’re having such a great time. Just exposing them to a university, to our student-athletes who are students first but seeing what they can do out on the court too, it’s just an awesome feeling,” said Flynn.

Flynn says Beyond the Classroom Day will be an annual event.

The Bearcats lost the game 62 to 51 to the Bryant Bulldogs.