BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. for Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, and Chemung counties. Several area schools have already announced that they will be dismissing early this afternoon.

A wintry mix is expected that could cause slippery/hazardous road conditions, especially in higher elevations.

Binghamton CSD – 2 hours early – No afternoon pre-K, Elementary schools at 12:40, Middle schools at 1:30, and the High School at 1.

Athens Area Schools – Remote Learning Day

Blue Ridge School District – Closing at noon

Chenango Forks Central – Closing at 11:30

Chenango Valley Schools – 3 hours early – MS/HS at 11:20, Elementary Schools at 12:20.

Deposit Central Schools – Closing at 11:30

Hancock Central Schools – Closing at 12:30

Johnson City CSD – 2 hours early – UPK at noon, High School at 12:20, Middle School at 12:50, Elementary at 1:25, No After School Activities.

Maine-Endwell Schools – Early Dismissal – MS/HS at noon, Homer Brink and Maine-Memorial at 1, All After School Activities cancelled.

Montrose Area School District – Closing at 12:15

Newark Valley Schools – Early Dismissal – Middle School at 11, High School at 11:15, Elementary School at 12:20, No Afterschool Activities.

Sayre Area Schools – Closing at 11:10

Susquehanna Valley Central Schools – Closing at 12:30

Union-Endicott Schools – 2 hours early – JFS at 12:10, AGM at 12:25, CFJ at 12:55. UEHS at 1:10, GFJ at 1:25, TJW at 1:20. Tiger Ventures at 1:55, LWW BOCES at 12:25.

Whitney Point Central – Closed today

Windsor Central – Closing at 11:20

This page will be updated periodically throughout the day. For up to the minute updates go to our official closings page.