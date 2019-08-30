Local officials take action in an attempt to re-open the Boys and Girls Club

ENDICOTT NY -Local elected leaders say they’re working to rescue the Boys and Girls Club in Endicott.

The Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome announced in a statement yesterday that it is shutting down due to unspecified recent events and financial difficulties.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo put out a news release today saying that she’s exploring all options to protect programs and services offered by the club.



She says she’s working in conjunction with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, State Senator Fred Akshar and Town of Union Supervisor Rick Materese, who is a former director of the club.



Meanwhile, some families are planning a rally in the parking lot outside the club Saturday at 11 am urging the Board of Directors and local leaders to do whatever is necessary to re-open the it.